Queensland locks 80% renewable energy by 2035 target into law

Queensland’s renewable energy targets are now enshrined in law with the state government declaring the “landmark legislation” provides certainty to industry and communities on its plan to shift the reliance from thermal coal to renewable energy.

Renewables currently provide little more than 27% of Queensland’s power requirements but the Energy (Renewable Transformation and Jobs) Act 2024 (the Energy Act) enshrines into law three clean energy targets of 50% renewable energy by 2030, 70% by 2032 and 80% by 2035.

It also entrenches into law public ownership of all transmission, distribution and deep storage assets, and majority (54%) of generation assets in the state.

The Act also legislates a $150 million Job Security Guarantee and Fund the government said ensures energy workers at existing publicly owned power stations and coal mines have access to new jobs and training or financial assistance during the transition.

The Clean Economy Jobs Act 2024 requires Queensland to cut emissions by 30% on 2005 levels by 2030, 75% by 2035, and reach net zero by 2050.

We've just passed our landmark laws to lock in: ✅ 80% renewable energy by 2035.

✅ 75% emissions reduction by 2035.

✅ Public ownership of energy assets.

✅ 100,000 new jobs for Queenslanders.

✅ Generational economic security. It’s a historic day for the Sunshine State. — Steven Miles (@StevenJMiles) April 18, 2024

Queensland Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said the “historic” legislation will attract investment in new industries and in decarbonising the state’s existing industries.

“Today signals to the world that Queensland is serious about taking real action on climate change, while ensuring economic certainty and prosperity for communities across the state,” he said.

“The passing of these laws will protect existing jobs and represents a further big step towards the 100,000 new jobs, new industries, and export opportunities that the clean economy transition will deliver.”

“This legislation will deliver lasting benefits to Queenslanders for generations to come.”

Queensland Renewable Energy Council Chief Executive Katie-Anne Mulder said the renewable energy targets provide certainty for investors and industry as the state navigates the path away from fossil fuels.

“What comes with the targets is a continued investment pipeline into renewable energy projects in Queensland, an investment towards a modern energy system that brings with it regional economic development and prosperity,” she said.

To deliver on its renewable energy targets, the Queensland government is pursuing a $62 billion plan that calls for an additional 22 GW of new wind and solar projects by 2035, supported by at least 12 GW of storage, firming and dispatchable technologies including grid-scale batteries and pumped hydro storage.