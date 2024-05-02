WA pumps $26.4 million into clean energy manufacturing sector

Up to 50 more properties in regional and remote Western Australia (WA) are to be powered by renewable energy after the state government committed $18.4 million (USD 11.9 million) to roll out another tranche of locally manufactured standalone power systems (SPS).

The funding is part of a $26.4 million investment for locally built clean energy components announced by the WA government as part of the 2024-25 State Budget.

The new investment will allow state government-owned regional electricity supplier Horizon Power to install another 50 SPS units in Esperance in the state’s and throughout the Mid-West region.

Since 2021, Horizon has delivered 56 locally built SPS across regional WA. The installation of those systems has allowed for the removal of about 185 kilometres of overhead powerlines in the regions.

Horizon said the SPS, powered by solar panels and battery storage with back-up generation, provide low-cost, reliable power to end-of-network customers. Each system is remotely monitored and controlled by Horizon, with faults diagnosed and rectified remotely, and regular on-site maintenance conducted by local crews.

WA Energy Minister Reece Whitby said the government, which has previously pledged to install more than 1,000 SPS across the regions, is committed to investing in new and emerging technologies to ensure power systems can reliably serve end-of-network customers.

“Standalone power systems will play an important role in Western Australia’s decarbonisation journey,” he said.

The new funding package also includes $8 million to support WA businesses to manufacture wind turbine components.

With demand for renewable energy set to grow significantly, unlocking further opportunities for local businesses in the wind energy supply chain will help to create local jobs and strengthen the economy.

The funding will be available as grants to develop wind turbine manufacturing opportunities across the state.

WA Premier Roger Cook said the latest investment will ensure Western Australians benefit for the energy transition which he labelled “the biggest economic shift in a generation.”

“We’ve got the wind and solar to power a cleaner, affordable and reliable energy future for WA, and our investment means it’s local businesses building the parts we need to become a renewable energy powerhouse,” he said.