Hydrogen aviation fuel at a Sydney airport paves way for sustainable flight

Sydney’s Bankstown Airport operator Aeria Management Group (AMG) has partnered with Sydney-based AMSL Aero to introduce hydrogen as an aviation fuel at the airport, moving the sector into a sustainable future.

Designer and manufacturer of zero-emission long-range vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, AMSL Aero will use the fuel to extend the range of its Vertiia aircraft from 300 kilometres on electric batteries to 1,000 kilometres using hydrogen fuel cells, making Vertiia the longest-range passenger-capable VTOL aircraft in the world.

AMG Chief Executive Officer Daniel Jarosch said Bankstown Airport will be the launching pad for the future of Australian aviation as the nation transitions towards net zero.

“We are proud to partner with AMSL Aero in flying towards a greener future for essential air services, such as medical transfers, firefighting and flight training,” Jarosch said.

“Australia has the potential to lead the evolution towards Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft, which will bring sustainability to the skies and to the ways we travel, live and work, from faster freight deliveries and city commutes to greater connectivity for people in regional and rural areas.”

AMSL Aero uses cylinders containing hydrogen onsite at its main operations at Bankstown Airport to test the powertrain for Vertiia on the ground, before integrating the fuel into the aircraft.

AMSL Aero, which flew Vertiia for the first time in 2023, will test fly the aircraft using hydrogen fuel in 2025, ahead of its planned certification and first commercial flights in 2027.

AMSL Aero Chief Executive Officer Max York said the collaboration with AMG marks a significant milestone in AMSL Aero’s mission to help decarbonise aviation.

“With AMSL Aero and Bankstown Airport leading the charge in adopting hydrogen as aviation fuel, Australia is poised to play a key role in the global transition towards sustainable aviation,” York said.

“This partnership is also a vital step towards our goals to improve the lives of Australians in the bush by enabling long-distance, efficient aeromedical, passenger, cargo and firefighting flights.”

“Hydrogen holds immense potential as a clean and efficient fuel for aviation, offering zero-emission, longer distance flights that can significantly reduce the cost and carbon footprint of air travel,” York said.

The Commonwealth Government’s Aviation Green Paper, released in 2023, found that Australia is positioning itself to be a leader in the global uptake and development of emerging aviation technologies, such as hydrogen and electric-powered aircraft.

Such technologies could see aircraft movements in Australia increase from 3 million a year to 9 million a year, the paper reported.