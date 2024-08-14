AI is missing link in Australia’s renewable energy race

Right now, Australia cannot connect the required renewable generation to meet clean energy targets without risking energy reliability and uninterrupted access. The industry needs to guarantee energy reliability for the next six years and beyond, with solar, wind and transmission projects falling behind schedule and leaving a significant shortfall in renewable energy available whilst overall demand continues to rise.

Australia’s energy sector must look beyond the current industry buzz topics of extensively delayed new build renewable infrastructure, coal plant life extensions, and nuclear debates. Across the globe, artificial intelligence (AI) is being heralded for its unparalleled ability to address critical societal problems, revolutionising industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Despite AI’s rapid advancement and adoption, Australia’s energy industry has not fully embraced AI, discussing only superficial applications instead of the technology’s real potential. The capabilities of AI require the collective industry to act with intent. If harnessed to its full potential, AI could solve the energy transition’s core energy reliability challenge via the underlying pressing issues that are causing it – like improving network capacity, enabling new generation connection, optimising the existing grid and energy distribution, efficiently planning new builds, prioritising grid maintenance, and more.

AI – enabled grid optimisation and renewable integration

Utilities must meet fluctuating energy demand requirements 24/7 to ensure reliability across residential, commercial and industrial customers. Yet Australia is currently predicted to fall over 1.5 GW short of demand by 2030 based on current load increase predictions versus generation project development timelines.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) found an additional 6 GW of energy must be introduced into the grid every year over the next five years to address this shortfall. But based on the current trajectory, the network will see 4 GW introduced per year at most.

The development, optimisation and integration of clean energy sources into existing power infrastructure has presented a unique set of challenges specific to reliability.

The first auction of the government’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS), which seeks to underwrite at least 32 GW of new wind and solar capacity by 2030, was incredibly popular and oversubscribed with 40 GW of projects registering their interest in the 6 GW auction.

These projects can increase the flow of renewable energy into our grid, allowing us to meet targets. However, growing challenges in this space including growing generation project delays, unclear approval requirements, network connection site determination, and lack of supporting infrastructure are adding pressure to the grid and reducing investor interest. These challenges are exacerbated by the increasing strain on existing infrastructure, which will only continue without optimisation and hardening of the existing network.

AI and data analytics can be leveraged to solve issues associated with the rise in new – generation connection sites, the pressure on existing infrastructure, and managing the extensive proposed renewable projects still in the pipeline. Without a holistic vi ew of the entire network enabled by AI and digital analysis, energy generated in new sites will be unable to be utilised effectively or could result in extended energy shortfalls, creating potentially dangerous situations where areas of the network are ove r or under – capacity. AI solutions in energy are a technological breakthrough that could rapidly improve Australia’s energy reliability access woes and shift the trajectory of the clean energy transition.

Leveraging the current grid to its full potential