Harmony secures consent for almost 150 MW of solar in NZ

Harmony Energy continues to expand its New Zealand project pipeline, announcing it has secured resource consent for the 75 MW Opunake and the 73.5 MW Marton solar farms being developed on the nation’s North Island.

The Marton Solar Farm is to comprise about 165,000 solar panels spread across a 93-hectare site near Palmerston North. The Opunake Solar Farm, being developed in the Taranaki region, is to feature approximately 175,000 solar panels occupying about 58 ha.

Harmony said when complete, the projects will generate sufficient electricity to power about 30,000 homes, significantly contributing to New Zealand’s (NZ) clean energy transition.

The projects are also expected to generate approximately 400 jobs during the construction period which Harmony Director Pete Grogan said will provide a significant boost to the economy.

“Solar farms not only support our environmental and energy security goals, but they’ll also help local businesses flourish through job creation and economic growth,” he said. “Renewable energy infrastructure is essential for the future of our planet, and Harmony Energy is proud to be at the forefront of this change.”

The Opunake and Marton solar farm developments were among three of Harmony’s proposed projects referred to NZ’s Fast-track Consenting Act last year as part of plans to accelerate the development of renewables in the country.

Harmony said it is expecting a consenting decision soon on the third of those projects, the 100 MW Carterton Solar Farm being developed north of Wellington in the south of the North Island.

Grogan said the projects form part of the company’s broader NZ strategy, which also includes the 147 MW Tauhei Solar Farm being developed in the Waikato region of the North Island in collaboration with First Renewables, part of NZ energy group Clarus.

A financial decision is expected on the Tauhei Solar Farm later this year with construction expected to commence soon after, with the solar farm to be operational in 2026.

“Obtaining resource consent for these projects represents another milestone for the NZ business,” Grogan said.

“Construction of the Tauhei Solar Farm is on track to start this spring so it’s great to know there’s more in the pipeline.”