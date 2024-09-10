ReNu steps up Tasmanian green hydrogen strategy with solar offtake deal

Queensland-based independent power producer ReNu Energy announced it has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 100% of the output from a 9.95 MW solar farm to be built by Climate Capital at Wesley Vale in northern Tasmania.

The ‘fit-for-purpose’ solar farm is to be established adjacent to the site of a proposed green hydrogen production, storage and refuelling station being developed at Wesley Vale by ReNu subsidiary Countrywide Hydrogen.

Countrywide is planning to create an ‘end-to-end hydrogen transport ecosystem’ in Tasmania to service the heavy transport sector as well as potential industrial applications.

The solar farm is expected to supply 5 MW behind-the-meter power to the Wesley Vale site with the remaining 4.95 MW to be exported to another green hydrogen hub planned for Brighton near Hobart in Tasmania’s south.

Each facility is to comprise a 5 MW electrolyser and a hydrogen refuelling station with two 350 bar dispensers capable of supplying up to 690,000kg of green hydrogen per annum.

ReNu said the power from the Climate Capital solar farm will be capable of delivering more than 20% of the estimated power requirements. The balance of the power will be sourced from the grid.

ReNu Chairman Boyd White said the long-term offtake agreement with Climate Capital is a significant step forward in the company’s hydrogen initiative and will provide a long-term green and power price hedge.

“Being able to purchase behind-the-meter power at a competitive price and connect to the Tasmanian electricity grid is another important step in developing our hydrogen ecosystem in Tasmania at a competitive hydrogen price,” he said.

Climate Capital said it is excited to support Countrywide’s hydrogen ambitions and is looking forward to commencing its fit-for-purpose solar farm development.

The Wesley Vale project is second solar farm development pursued by Climate Capital in Tasmania. The company earlier this year unveiled the state’s first operational utility scale solar facility, flicking the switch on the 4.95 MW Bell Bay Solar Farm.