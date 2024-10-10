Western Australia gas utility achieves 10% renewable hydrogen blend milestone

West Australian gas utility ATCO Australia has achieved a test network distribution blend of up to 10% solar powered electrolyser-made renewable hydrogen to 3,000 homes, as part of its Hydrogen Community Blending Project (HCBP).

The HCBP is a $2.6 million (USD 1.7 million) project and follows on from it’s successful blending tests from its Clean Energy Innovation Hub (CEIH) located at the ATCO Jandakot operations centre, the company’s operational model is to use solar, battery and reneable hydrogen products through electrolysis.

The CEIH’s Hydrogen Microgrid, begun in 2019, was partially funded with $1.79 million from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and features 1,003 solar panels, with excess renewable energy generated from 300 kW of rooftop solar to produce renewable hydrogen from a 260 kW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser system.

Unused energy is stored in a 478 kWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and pure green hydrogen is stored in a 30-bar high pressure storage vessel for use as a blended fuel for consumption or as a direct fuel for appliance testing as well back-up power to a residential display home.

ATCO Australia Executive General Manager Gas Operations Russell Godsall said blending 10% into the gas network was a remarkable milestone.

“Since this project commenced, our team has worked closely with regulators in this new and evolving area for the gas industry, and the project really demonstrates the potential for other gases to play a vital role to play in Australia’s energy transition” Godsall said.

“From a customer perspective the use of gas in their homes has been unchanged with the hydrogen blending having no impact to modern residential appliances.”

Godsall said the company has 100% hydrogen appliances in the ATCO demonstration hybrid home at Jandakot, where they are demonstrating renewable hydrogen’s role in the country’s energy transition.

ATCO Australia Chief Executive Officer John Ivulich said implementation of amendments to the National Gas Law and Rules into Western Australia would greatly assist the adoption of nascent clean fuels in the energy mix.

“Australia’s Energy Ministers have previously agreed to amendments to the National Gas Law and Regulations to bring hydrogen, biomethane and other renewable gases under the national gas regulatory framework, which is an indication of the confidence our leaders have in these fuels to be part of the energy transition,” Ivulich said.

Ivulich said establishing a renewable gas target covering hydrogen, biomethane and renewable synthetic methane could support emissions reduction from the use of methane gas.