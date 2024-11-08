Wave energy complimentary to solar and reduces need for energy storage: report

Perth-based ocean wave energy generation technology business WaveX founder Simon Renwick told pv magazine that the recent Blue Economy Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) Ocean Wave Energy In Australia report, written by the University of Western Australia, shows that the capital expenditure of a solar farm can be reduced by 50% if wave energy is included in the mix of that solar farm.

“It does it for wind, it does it for solar, and it does it for wind and solar combined and that is an absolute game-changer that in my opinion has slipped under the radar in terms of the messaging around why wave energy is worth the hassle,” Renwick said.

“Well, it is because it can have a profound effect on the cost of renewable energy because when the sun’s not shining or when the wind’s not blowing, wave energy is generally there. It has a firming effect and actually allows a deeper penetration of wind and solar because the three of them combined is absolutely more powerful than the sum of the components.”

WaveX is looking to deploy a large-scale prototype of its D-spar Wave Power Generator, which will have a 30 kW capacity or the equivalent of six residential rooftop solar installations, to generate clean energy.

The D-Spar will use already-proven moorings, power cables and fabrication facilities developed by the oil and gas industry, enabling the use of existing supply chains, and allowing it to be commercialised faster and more cost effectively than alternate systems.

Renwick said he came up with the solution working as a construction engineer on a floating oil rig and realised existing infrastructure could solve wave energy needs, cost effectively, and with a background in building a 112 MW solar farm, also understands the key relationship between the two renewable generation resources.

“At scale our device would be four times bigger than the prototype depending on the wave resource, and they’ll generate 100 times more power, which means each of these larger wave energy devices could produce around 3 MW, enough to power approximately 500 homes, and multiple devices together could power entire towns.”

The D-Spar, a term that refers to its cylindrical, vertical floating tube design like spar bouys, which generate electricitity from kinetic energy, where the ‘D’ refers to a one-inside-the-other design, causing a dualling motion.

Renwick said the effect on the power grid overall would be a game-changer.

“We can fill-the-gaps left by the intermittency of wind and solar. Having all three renewable energy sources combined results in much higher overall levels of renewable electricity. It also helps to navigate seasonal variation because during winter when wind and solar resources are less, wave energy is at its peak.”

The D-Spar also avoids any underwater moving parts, and as it floats, minimises disturbance to the seabed unlike offshore wind turbines.

Tank testing at the University of Western Australia (UWA) has already shown the D-Spar works and WaveX has received a federal goverment $2.5 million (USD 166.5 million) grant for further development, but is looking for $3.5 million more to deploy a large-scale prototype in the ocean off Albany, Western Australia in 2025.

WaveX is supported by Perth’s Centre for Entrepreneurial Research and Innovation (CERI), a not for profit social enterprise set up to help and mentor innovators to move their ideas from the prototype phase and into the real world.