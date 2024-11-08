Denmark-backed renewables developer plans multiple solar and battery projects

A 2 GW+ solar and battery project near the New South Wales (NSW) outback town of Cobar is one of multiple projects planned by new Australian subsidiary, called Voyager Renewables, of Danish clean energy investment company, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Newcastle-based Voyager Renewables’ launch in Australia was recently announced via Linkedin, and it indicated the company’s aim to grow the domestic energy sector with new large-scale solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and wind solutions.

“We’re not afraid of big challenges and are committed to investing in projects for the long haul, recognising that quality projects take time to deliver properly,” the post said.

Included in the mix is the proposed 2 GW Energy Oasis, which would comprise wind turbines co-located with solar and a BESS in Western NSW to bulk-supply the grid and include high voltage transmission to connect the large-scale energy solutions to the grid and decarbonise energy intensive industries by the mid-2030s.

Though not disclosed, the Cobar region is home to multiple large mineral resources mining operations such as the Peak mine, 10 kilometres south of the town, which features an 800 kilo-tonnes per annum base metals and gold processing plant.

Other projects listed by Voyager Renewables include a 1 GW wind and battery project in Victoria, and 450 MW wind farm near Mildura, in the South West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).