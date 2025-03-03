Jolywood releases 595 W bifacial TOPCon solar panel for harsh environments

Chinese PV module manufacturer Jolywood has announced a new glass-backsheet n-type bifacial TOPCon solar module for difficult climate conditions.

The Windproof module features a reinforced steel frame that is based on zinc-aluminum-magnesium surface alloy technology and a high-strength steel substrate, and reportedly offers “exceptional strength, corrosion resistance, and resilience to extreme temperatures.”

“The frame is 50% stronger than traditional aluminum frames, providing superior resistance to wind and snow loads,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The panel is available in five versions with power outputs ranging from 570 W to 595 W and a power conversion efficiency between 22.07% and 23.03%. The open-circuit voltage is between 51.17 V and 52.17 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.76 A and 14.06 A.

The module measures 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 29 mm and weighs in at 28 kg. It is fabricated with 2.0-3.2mm tempered glass and a junction box with an IP 68 rating.

The new product can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and temperatures ranging between -40 C and 85 C. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius.

The manufacturer offers a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield.

“The module is burstproof, ensuring stable operation even in the most challenging environments,” Jolywood said. “This results in a 1.63% higher energy yield.”

