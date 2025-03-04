PNG opens tender for solar-plus-storage minigrid

A tender has opened for the development of a hybrid solar minigrid system in Papua New Guinea.

The project encompasses the construction of a solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) minigrid to be built on the island of Buka, within the Bougainville region. It will address the electricity needs of the region, which relies heavily on diesel generators.

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is developing the project in partnership with PNG Power Limited and the autonomous government of Bougainville, with funding from the Australian and New Zealand governments.

The tender details state that the project will be carried out across three phases. The first phase will feature a 2 MW solar plant and 8 MWh BESS, while the second phase will upgrade the original system to 6 MW of solar alongside 12 MWh of BESS.

The third phase of the project will involve upgrading and extending existing grid infrastructure to support the new energy plant, with plans to develop the system into eventually 10 MW of solar and 20 MWh of BESS.

The chosen contractor will be responsible for all preparation works, providing all on-site facilities and completing all construction-related activities. The deadline for expressions of interest is Mar. 24, 2025.

Papua New Guinea had deployed 4 MW of solar by the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).