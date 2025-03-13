Aiko launches 500 W C&I back-contact solar module with 25% efficiency

Chinese solar manufacturer Aiko Solar has unveiled a new solar module for commercial and industrial (C&I) projects at the Solar Solutions Amsterdam event, in the Netherlands.

“The launch of Infinite into global delivery is a key milestone in our expansion,” an Aiko spokesperson said. “By combining groundbreaking efficiency with a sleek aesthetic, we are providing the market with the most advanced ABC technology available today.”

The company said the new product is the third generation of its Infinite series, which relies on Aiko’s all-back contact (ABC) cell technology.

The new modules measure 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and are available in four versions with a power output ranging from 460 W to 500 W and module efficiency reaching up to 25%. The open-circuit voltage spans from 40.40 V and 41.30 V and the short-circuit current is between 14.58 A and 14.96 A. The temperature coefficient is -0.26%/C, with a first-year degradation of 1% and an annual degradation rate of no more than 0.35% over 30 years.

Aiko said it integrated its ABC cell technology and multiple advanced module processes into the new Infinite series, which reportedly eliminates gaps between cells and conceals busbars to expand the light-receiving area by 1.8%.

“The optimised light-receiving surface enables the Infinite series to generate up to 40 W more power than TOPCon modules and 20 W more than previous ABC models,” the manufacturer said. “The precision overlap soldering and hidden busbar design enhance light absorption. Additionally, when partially shaded, the modules can produce 30% more electricity than TOPCon counterparts, ensuring stable performance in complex installation environments.”

The company also said the modules’ grid-free front-side design and sleek, full-black appearance allow them to blend seamlessly into residential and commercial buildings, catering to premium architectural demands.

“Constructed with a 2.0+2.0mm dual-glass structure—25% thicker than TOPCon—the dual-glass Infinite modules offer superior resistance to micro-cracks and extreme weather conditions,” it also said.

Author: Vincent Shaw

From pv magazine Global