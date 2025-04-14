Trina debuts 5 MWh energy storage system

The Chinese manufacturer said its new utility-scale battery uses 314 Ah cells with a 15,000-cycle lifespan.

Image: Trina Solar

Chinese PV giant Trina Solar has introduced a 5 MWh energy storage system across strategic regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Dubbed Elementa 2 Pro 5 MWh, the system uses 314 Ah cells with a 15,000-cycle lifespan.

“The Elementa 2 Pro utilises EV-grade cells that undergo rigorous abuse testing to ensure intrinsic safety,” the company said. “A triple-layer electrical protection system, combined with an emergency stop function, provides comprehensive safety across the cabinet, power conversion system (PCS), and energy management system (EMS), guaranteeing stable operation in diverse environments.”

