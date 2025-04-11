CleanPeak rolls out Moama solar farm to keep city precinct carbon neutral

Sydney-headquartered renewable energy developer CleanPeak Energy has announced its 7.5 MWp Moama Solar Farm is operational, which fulfils a commitment to a $48 million (USD 29.6 million) agreement helping to keep Barangaroo Precinct in Sydney carbon neutral.

The 12,000 ground-mounted solar panels at Moama Solar Farm, located 776 kilometres southwest of Sydney, are installed on a single axis tracking system and the array is expected to supply 15 GWh of clean energy annually, which is the equivalent of avoiding over 10,000 tonnes of Co2 emissions.

In 2024, CPE entered into an agreement with the NSW government to guarantee the commercial, residential and recreational Barangaroo Precinct, remains carbon neutral until 2050.

CPE has a green product purchase agreement (GPPA) with the precinct valued at $48 million. The precinct will offset its grid-supplied electricity consumption with green energy certificates for 25 years.

Under the GPPA, CPE is developing four nsolar farms to add 50 GWh of clean energy to the NSW renewable energy supply.

Generating the electricity demand of 3,000 homes, other solar farms in the agreement include the 7.5 MW Hay Solar Farm under development near the NSW regional town of the same name, located 723 kilometres west of Sydney.