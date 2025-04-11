CleanPeak rolls out Moama solar farm to keep city precinct carbon neutral

Sydney-headquartered renewable energy developer CleanPeak Energy has announced its 7.5 MWp Moama Solar Farm is operational, which fulfils a commitment to a $48 million (USD 29.6 million) agreement helping to keep Barangaroo Precinct in Sydney carbon neutral.
The 12,000 ground-mounted solar panels at Moama Solar Farm, located 776 kilometres southwest of Sydney, are installed on a single axis tracking system and the array is expected to supply 15 GWh of clean energy annually, which is the equivalent of avoiding over 10,000 tonnes of Co2 emissions.
In 2024, CPE entered into an agreement with the NSW government to guarantee the commercial, residential and recreational Barangaroo Precinct, remains carbon neutral until 2050.
CPE has a green product purchase agreement (GPPA) with the precinct valued at $48 million. The precinct will offset its grid-supplied electricity consumption with green energy certificates for 25 years.
Under the GPPA, CPE is developing four nsolar farms to add 50 GWh of clean energy to the NSW renewable energy supply.
Generating the electricity demand of 3,000 homes, other solar farms in the agreement include the 7.5 MW Hay Solar Farm under development near the NSW regional town of the same name, located 723 kilometres west of Sydney.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.