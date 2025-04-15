Jinko unveils 6.25 MWh battery

From ESS News

JinkoSolar introduced its latest generation SunTera G3 battery energy storage system (BESS) at the 13th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE2025) in Beijing last week.

Housed in a standard 20-foot container and engineered for compatibility with global markets, the SunTera G3 boasts a rated capacity of 6.251 MWh. With more than 10,000 cycles of operational life and roundtrip efficiency exceeding 95%, the system is designed to maximise discharge output across its lifecycle. Certified to IP55 ingress protection and C5 anti-corrosion standards, it operates at altitudes of up to 4,000 metres and withstands harsh and complex environmental conditions with ease.

“Safety is the bottom line in energy storage, and our core design philosophy,” Wu Dianfeng, general manager of Jinko’s storage division, told ESS News. “Unlike electric vehicles, where safety concerns often stem from collisions, storage systems are grid-connected, requiring far more stringent attention to electrical safety.”

Author: Vincent Shaw