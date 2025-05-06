Credence Solar unveils 600 W TOPCon PV panel

India’s Credence Solar has unveiled a new solar module series based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.
The Hyper Nova N glass-to-glass modules have power outputs from 580 W to 600 W and front-side power conversion efficiency ranging from 22.45% and 23.25%, respectively. The rear side gain is up to 10%, leading to 660 W output from the 600 W model.
The modules are built with 144 half-cut TOPCon bifacial cells featuring 16-busbar design.
The open-circuit voltage ranges from 51.25 V to 51.5 V and the short-circuit current is 14.35 A to 14.70 A.
The bifaciality factor can reach up to 85%, according to the manufacturer.
The IP68-rated glass-to-glass panel measures 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weighs 33.75 kg. The operating temperature range is -40 C to 85 C. The Pmax temperature coefficient is -0.32% per C.
Credence recently also announced plans to expand its production capacity to 2.2 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.