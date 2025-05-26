Jinko unveils 520 kWh C&I battery storage system

From ESS News

Jinko ESS has unveiled its Dolphin 520 kWh commercial and industrial battery energy storage system (BESS), designed to address the complex power needs of factories, business parks, and commercial facilities.

The new system features a high-capacity 314 Ah cell and a precisely configured 520 kWh direct current system. It offers flexible AC output options: 125 kW for four-hour discharge and 250 kW for two-hour discharge via a three-phase four-wire configuration. Jinko says it is engineered to meet the varied demands of industrial operations, peak-valley electricity arbitrage, grid frequency regulation, and microgrid backup scenarios.

