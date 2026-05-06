Trina launches Australia-specific solar module for rooftop market

Trina Solar has unveiled a variant of its Vertex S+ (TSM-NEG10R.28Z) solar module series that it says is designed to deliver a higher output within standard rooftop constraints and is tailored specifically for Australia’s residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) market.

“The Australian-exclusive module has been designed to support systems up to 100 kW under Australia’s Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES), where higher wattage and efficiency per module allows installers to optimise system size and maximise Small-scale Technology Certificate (STC) returns within physical roof constraints,” Trina said.

The Chinese manufacturer said the monofacial NEG10R.28Z module delivers up to 515 W output with a maximum conversion efficiency of 24.65% within a standard rooftop module footprint of 1842 mm x 1134 mm x 30 mm. Built on Trina’s latest n-type i-TOPCon ultra cell architecture, the module incorporates zero-busbar and zero-gap technologies that the company said enhance efficiency and minimise electrical losses.

“This higher power density allows installers to achieve target system capacity with fewer modules and support higher system capacity without increasing footprint,” Trina said. “This contributes to lower balance-of-system (BOS) requirements and improved levelised cost of electricity (LCOE).”

The module’s open-circuit voltage is 38.3 V and the short-circuit current 12.85 A with Trina declaring the lower-voltage design enables more flexible string sizing, allowing installers to optimise system layouts across a range of inverter configurations.

“This provides greater design flexibility in rooftop applications, particularly where system configuration is constrained by roof layout or electrical limits,” the company said.

Trina said the design also reflects Australian operating conditions, with a low temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C to support performance in high heat, and a dual-glass structure to improve durability. The module is also engineered to withstand mechanical loads of up to 5,400 Pa (snow) and 4,000 Pa (wind).

The product is backed by a 25-year product warranty and 30-year power guarantee. End power output is guaranteed to be no less than 88.85% of the nominal output power, while degradation in the first year should not exceed 1%.

Edison Zhou, Trina’s head of operations in Australia and Asia Pacific, said the product reflects a shift in the Australian rooftop solar market towards system optimisation.

“We see 510-515 W range as the practical ‘sweet spot’ for Australian rooftop systems,” he said. “Installers are consistently looking for higher wattage, higher efficiency modules that fit standard module dimensions, particularly where system design is constrained by roof size and configuration.”

“This allows for greater system capacity within a given footprint, while maintaining flexibility in system design depending on inverter selection.”

The Vertex S+ 515W module is available for preorder and is expected to be available in Australia from early Q3 2026, subject to final certification and product listing requirements.