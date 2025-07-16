Worldwide battery storage installations up 54% in first half of 2025, June sets monthly record

New data from Rho Motion shows that more than half of June’s battery energy storage installations were concentrated in China, maintaining the country’s dominance in the global energy storage market.

Image: NEOEN

Share

From ESS News

Market intelligence firm Rho Motion, the downstream arm of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, says it tracked 7.95 GW / 22.2 GWh of new global battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity entering commercial operations in June 2025.

According to the company’s just updated “Battery Energy Stationary Storage Monthly Database,” this June capacity represents the highest monthly figure in 2025 so far and is up nearly 20% from the previous month. The data shows that more than half of June’s installations were concentrated in China, maintaining the country’s dominance in the global energy storage market.

Deployed global capacity for the first half of 2025 culminates to 86.7 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity, representing a year-on-year increase of 54%. The firm’s pipeline data indicates that the full year 2025 is currently tracking at just over 412 GWh of planned deployments.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Bid Energy plans 4 GWh battery project for Central Coast
15 July 2025 Another big battery project has been unveiled for New South Wales with the state and federal governments receiving a proposal for a 1 GW / 4 GWh batte...