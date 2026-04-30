WA commits $1.4 billion to deliver clean energy ahead of coal plant closures

In the next stage of expansion it will connect new solar and wind projects east of Collie, which is located 200 kilometres south of Perth, where a transition from coal-fired power generation to clean energy sources is underway, with the purpose of CEL – East to deliver reliable clean power to approximately 1 million households.

WA Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said Clean Energy Link – East will create hundreds of local jobs and allow the state to capitalise on its abundant solar and wind resources.

“Clean Energy Link – East is a massive grid expansion for the state, which will deliver enough energy to power around 1 million homes and support industry to access cheaper, cleaner energy,” Sanderson said.

CEL – North, which is on track for completion in late 2027, with construction lead by Australian infrastructure designer GenusPlus Group on behalf of Western Power, is designed to improve access to renewable generation sources between Malaga and Three Springs, respectively 12.5 km and 310 km north of Perth.

The project features high-capacity transmission lines, terminals, substations, and transformers installed on the network to unlock the flow of clean energy from the state’s Mid West.

Together, CEL – North and CEL – East will deliver 3 GW of renewable energy to commercial, industrial and residential customers and will create about 800 local jobs during the construction phase.

Both developments will be declared priority projects under the State Development Act 2025, which will assist in streamlining approvals, improving whole‑of‑government co-ordination, and ensuring on time delivery.

CEL – Kwinana will also soon be declared a priority project under the Act, delivering new terminals and transmission lines to support 900 MW of new energy demand in the Western Trade Coast.

In addition, the 2026-27 State Budget will include a further $7 million to support state-owned regional energy provider Horizon Power’s work in transitioning to renewable energy in regional WA, delivering increased renewable future energy systems for the West Kimberley, Coral Bay, Hopetoun, Denham and in the Pilbara.