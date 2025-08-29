$2.9 million to boost regional energy workforce in Central-West Orana REZ

The New South Wales (NSW) government will grant $2.9 million (USD 1.8 million) to train an energy workforce in the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWO REZ) and follows a new Powering Skills Organisation’s (PSOs) workforce plan report calling for an additional 22,000 energy apprentices.

The Renewable Energy Skills Legacy Program (RESLP) will be run by the NSW REZ delivery authority Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) and the NSW Department of Education (DoE) to deliver accredited training, apprenticeships and career pathways.

Four major initiatives will include industry school partnerships including trade readiness courses such as the Girls Can Too program, local skills coordinators to connect providers, employers and jobseekers, apprenticeship and traineeship support, and a focus on women in renewables.

The government says the CWO REZ is expected to create around 5,000 construction jobs at its peak.

NSW Minister for Climate Change and Energy Penny Sharpe said the RESLP will help ensure the state’s energy transformation delivers jobs for regional communities.

“The Central-West Orana REZ is not just about keeping the lights on for NSW homes and businesses – it’s about building a skilled local workforce, a thriving regional economy and opportunities for locals,” Sharpe said.

2025 Workforce Plan: High Load, Short Supply

A federal government backed Jobs and Skills Councils (JSCs) Powering Skills Organisation (PSO) report, released 28 August 2025, finds the energy apprentice pipeline needs an additional 40% boost to help reach the highest Net Zero ambitions.

“According to PSO analysis of data from Jobs and Skills Australia, Australia requires an additional 42,000 energy trades workers by 2030,” the report says.

“This growth in demand reflects the total additional workforce needed to support both renewable and non-renewable sectors – particularly under a high growth scenario when Australia becomes a major clean energy exporter.”

“Meeting the 2030 target of 42,000 additional workers means boosting apprentices in training by 40%, or approximately 22,000 more energy apprentices. As of 2024, this would mean raising the current total from 55,000 to 77,000.”

The report adds, ideally efforts to expand capacity should have begun ten years ago, given the structural and logistical challenges of scaling the training sector.

The 2025 Workforce Plan: High Load, Short Supply (Bridging the gap to 2030) report found electricians are among the top five jobs projected to undergo the most technological augmentation by 2034, citing the Australian Computer Society.

Current UEE – Electrotechnology training packages were reported by stakeholders to PSO to be outdated for 95% of energy workers and not keeping up with evolving energy industry needs.

“A potential shortage of units of competency in clean energy technologies has been recognised as a risk to the Net Zero transition. With growing consumer adoption of these technologies there is an urgent need for nationally recognised training to ensure safe and compliant installations,” the report says.

Renewable Energy Awareness and Career Training Centre, Wellington

Located in the CWO REZ, the Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) intends to utilise an $11.25 million NSW government grant to also build a Renewable Energy Awareness and Career Training (REACT) Centre in Wellington, located 350 kilometres northwest of Sydney, to provide sustainable energy job training.

At the time of its launch in April 2025, DRC Director Strategy Partnerships and Engagement Jessica Brown said the centre is important for the Wellington community to ensure local residents gain maximum benefits from the employment opportunities that renewable energy projects would deliver.

“The Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone is a $20 billion investment in our region,” Brown said.

“We want people in Wellington, especially young people, to understand the job and career opportunities that are available in the renewable energy sector and be able to gain the skills they need right in their own community.”