Gentari and PCL Construction turn first sod on renewable energy zone project

Malaysia-headquartered clean energy solutions provider Gentari has broken ground on the Maryvale Solar and Energy Storage (MSES) project in the heart of the New South Wales (NSW) Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWO REZ).

Located 364 kilometres northwest of Sydney, the hybrid renewable energy facility will integrate 243 MWp solar installation with a 172 MW/409 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

Gentari Australia Head Claire Elkin said the Maryvale project represents the company’s commitment to accelerating Australia’s energy transition with reliable, dispatchable renewable energy.

“As one of the first large-scale DC-coupled solar and storage projects in the country it embodies our ambition to deliver clean energy solutions at scale while supporting grid resilience.”

The project is being delivered by Canada-headquartered PCL Construction’s Solar Division, appointed as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, while the solar modules are being free-issued through direct procurement from Trinasolar and the battery systems from Contemporary Amperex Technology Australia, a subsidiary of China-headquartered CATL.

MSES has a long-term energy service agreement (LTESA) with Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) Services, which was awarded through Tender 4 under the NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap.

Once operational, MSES is anticipated to deliver up to 172 MW of dispatchable clean electricity – enough to power the equivalent of 82,000 homes annually and avoiding up to 615,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

Project Maryvale is one of the largest DC-coupled solar and battery hybrid projects under construction in Australia and allows the project to maximise excess solar generation by directly charging the BESS while delivering smoother, scheduled generation.

The project adds to Gentari’s clean energy portfolio in Australia, which now includes 814 MW of solar and solar hybrid projects installed and under construction in Queensland, Victoria, and NSW.