Astronergy launches 670 W TOPCon solar module with 24.9% efficiency

Astronergy, the solar module unit of China’s Chint Group, has introduced a new tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar module rated at up to 670 W, with a maximum conversion efficiency of 24.8%.

The product, marketed as the ASTRO N7 Pro, is designed for utility-scale PV plants as well as commercial and industrial rooftop installations. Astronergy said the module is based on its TOPCon 5.0+ cell technology, without providing further technical detail.

It claimed that a core feature of the module is its quarter-cell design, which reduces internal current and associated power losses. Astronergy said the configuration also lowers maximum hotspot temperatures and improves performance under partial shading, delivering up to 20% higher energy yields than shaded half-cell modules in real-world conditions.

The module has a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius and a bifaciality factor of 85%, with potential variation of about 5%. Astronergy said this supports bifacial energy gains of 1% to 3% above those of back-contact modules.

Additional features include a 20-busbar quarter-cell layout and a low-temperature, low-stress, flux-free manufacturing process, which the company said is intended to reduce hidden microcracks and improve long-term reliability.

Astronergy offers a 30-year linear performance guarantee for the module, with degradation capped at 1% in the first year and 0.35% annually from the second through the thirtieth year. The product warranty is 15 years. The company has not disclosed the module’s dimensions or weight.

From pv magazine Global