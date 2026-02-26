Waratah Super Battery transformer swap gets green light

Victoria-headquartered transformer manufacturer Wilson Transformer Company (WTC) has started production of a replacement HVT3 transformer for deployment at the 850 MW / 1,680 MWh Waratah Super Battery (WSB).

The HVT3 transformer is one of three critical high voltage transformers (HVT1, HVT2, HVT3) at the New South Wales (NSW)-based battery energy storage system (BESS).

Located approximately 100 kilometres north of Sydney, on the former Munmorah coal-fired power station site, delivery of the transformer to WSB is scheduled for Q3 2026.

A statement from the Melbourne-based developer of WSB Akaysha Energy also said a second HVT2 transformer remains offline, “with its remediation incorporated into a defined program of work to ensure all three transformers will be operational at the site later in 2026”.

HVT3 2025 failure

The HVT3 transformer experienced a significant internal fault in October 2025, resulting in damage to the windings and an overpressure event, Akaysha said.

“This overpressure led to the rupture of the tank wall near the base, causing the transformer to self-drain into the surrounding (bunded) area. Investigations into the cause of this fault are ongoing.”

The company also backs its decision to engage an Australian-based transformer manufacturer which has fast-tracked the initial investigation, site works and replacement programs.

“This approach has facilitated immediate engineering engagement, a strong on-site presence, and rapid mobilisation of manufacturing resources,” Akaysha said.

The WSB continues to operate with one transformer in service, currently meeting half of its System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS) obligations at 350 MW.

The remaining capacity of the 850 MW battery is scheduled to come online by the end of 2026.