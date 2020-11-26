Spanish newcomer E22’s 5 MW Li-ion battery to provide network services in West Gippsland

Spanish companies are popping up all over the canvas of Australia’s renewable energy industry like Picasso’s lovers in his oeuvre. Indeed, with the recent arrival on our shores of STI Norland, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, X-Elio, Iberdrola, Elecnor, and now E22, we could be forgiven for thinking the Spanish Armada had refloated and set sail for Australia. Of course, unlike the Spanish Armada, these are merchant ships.

The latest, E22, specialises in the manufacture, supply and installation of energy storage systems (ESS), a specialisation it is looking to show off in Longwarry, Victoria, where the firm is in the process of installing a 5 MW/7.5 MW lithium ion battery.

The battery will provide AusNet with much-needed network services as grid congestion will only get worse heading into the peak summer period. AusNet and E22 have a 5-year deal, and the battery is set for completion in early 2021.

AusNet requested expressions of interest (EOIs) for a non-network solution in the West Gippsland Region in the early and now seemingly very distant months of 2020. AusNet set out its requirements for “a non-network solution to provide up to 3 MW of evening peak summer network support, typically 4:30 to 8:30pm from December to March, and up to 2 MW overnight hot water peak network support – typically 12am to 2am year-round.”

AusNet suggested behind-the-meter solar PV and battery storage was one of the most sought after EOIs as “a minimum of 6MWh dispatch capacity is required, with 120 MWh annual dispatch allowance. The solution must be dispatchable upon command,” and the “provider will own, operate and maintain the proposed system.”

E22’s General Manager, Jaime Vega, said the entry into the Australian market has been a challenging process, but is proud to finally be on the way.

“We are active in more and more markets,” said Vega, “generating opportunities and trust among potential customers. Despite the current situation, 2020 is a good year for us and we are working to make 2021 even better.”

E22 is very conscious of the fact that Australia is one of the leading energy storage markets in the world, and with the Clean Energy Regulator forecasting rooftop solar to double over the next four years, the energy storage market is poised to skyrocket too.