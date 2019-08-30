IndianOil to produce non-lithium EV batteries

From pv magazine India
Having set up electric vehicle (EV) chargers at its fuel stations, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is expanding into the manufacture of EV batteries in partnership with an overseas start-up. The state-owned oil and gas company will use a non-lithium ion raw material available in India to make the batteries.
The news was revealed by IndianOil chairman Sanjiv Singh after the fossil fuel giant’s annual meeting yesterday in Mumbai.
IndianOil last year signed an agreement with Israeli firm Phinergy for the joint R&D, manufacturing and deployment of metal-air batteries for electromobility solutions as well as stationary energy storage systems.
Singh said India, which has no significant lithium reserves, must look at batteries that can be made using the raw materials available to it.
Alternative combinations
IndianOil is looking at battery chemistries that can be easily recycled and is considering establishing a special purpose vehicle with its unnamed overseas partner to establish the planned battery plant.
The company recently unveiled plans to invest Rs25,000 crore in alternative energy and sustainable development projects and to scale up its renewable energy generation capacity from 212 MW to 260 MW this year.
Taking its cue from the government’s EV push, IndianOil wants its refuelling stations to become ‘fuel solution centers’ which feature EV chargers alongside petrol and diesel facilities, and has already installed chargers at some outlets.
Author: Uma Gupta
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.