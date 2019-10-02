Program announced: All Energy 2019 Quality Roundtable

PV component and installation quality is crucial if the solar industry is going to reach its potential and play a central role in the fight against climate change. But that hasn’t stopped dodgy, rushed or poorly planned solar arrays going up right around Australia. And the story of “solar phoenix” companies disappearing only to reappear under a new logo and business registration has continued to be a stain on solar’s reputation.

Faulty PV components, including modules and inverters, also continue to provide headaches for installation companies and consumers. And making warranty claims is rarely straightforward.

Given this, pv magazine Australia is bringing its Quality Roundtable event to All Energy Australia again this year – providing an opportunity to discuss PV component and installation quality. And the full program has been finalized.

The event will be based around the discussion of two case studies. One involves excessive and premature module degradation in rooftop arrays, including how to make a successful warranty claim with the manufacturer. The second relates to a utility scale array, where extensive microcracking was picked up and a dispute as to when the cracks were caused lead to a long-lasting dispute between the module maker and the project developer.

The latest data from DuPont’s ongoing study of 2 GW of solar arrays globally will also be presented, along with examples of fault detection and remediation detected via the SolarEdge monitoring platform.

Event partners include the Clean Energy Council, PV Lab Australia and Solar Cutters.

Check out the full program here, and register free for the event.