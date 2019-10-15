New chapter for solar+agriculture: BIPV for off-grid greenhouses

As a growing number of studies highlight the advantages of combining solar with agriculture, a new partnership suggests growing crops and plants could also be optimized in a greenhouse setting with the help of building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). Western Australia-based solar glass developer ClearVue and Israeli-based Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies have come together to combine their technologies to explore opportunities within the growing greenhouse sector.

With Roots focused on commercialisation of technologies to address critical agricultural issues, including plant climate management and the shortage of water for irrigation, and ClearVue specializing in fully transparent solar-energy-gathering glass, the two ASX-listed firms will seek to increase operating synergies. Under the collaboration agreement, the companies will build a world-first demonstration greenhouse in Israel utilising ClearVue’s solar glazing glass panels to explore powering Roots’ Root Zone Temperature Technology (RZTO) and Irrigation by Condensation (IBC) technologies.

The self-sustaining greenhouse, which is intended to be off-grid, will be designed, developed and constructed at Roots’ research hub in Israel, where RZTO and IBC testing on various crops and plants will be conducted year-round.

“Roots’ RTZO technology significantly reduces energy requirements by maintaining optimal root temperatures for crops and plants, rather than heating or cooling the air,” Roots CEO, Sharon Devir said. “We see substantial opportunities for our greenhouse customers to utilise ClearVue’s solar products to power their RZTO and IBC systems off-grid.”

Namely, ClearVue’s PV clear glass solar glazing solution for greenhouses utilises multi-glazed IGU panels to stabilise the air environment as well as generate enough power to operate Roots’ RZTO technology. “The collaboration will enable our customers to access a fully integrated, self-sustaining solution that improves crop yield and quality, lowers operational costs and improves profitability for growers,” Devir added.