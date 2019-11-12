Risen bumps up warranty to 15 years

PV modules supplied by Risen Energy for the Australian rooftop segment purchased after October 1 will now be covered by a 15-year warranty. Risen announced the move today, noting that the move will “give customers more confidence chose Risen modules,” according to Risen Energy (Australia) GM Eric Lee.

Risen’s footprint in supplying Australia’s rooftop segment has expanded rapidly. In August, the company reported having achieved 120 MW of module salesto the rooftop segment over the previous 12 months. This represented an increase of 100 MW year-on-year. Risen claims to be the third largest supplier to Australia’s rooftop segment.

In September, Risen expanded its distribution agreements, signing an exclusive deal with One Stop Warehouse to supply its Jaeger module series. The Jaeger features many of the high efficiency features that are commonly deployed by mainstream PV manufacturers today: mono PERC half-cut cells, a dual module configuration and multi busbar cell interconnection. The Jaeger achieves 330 W power output.

The warranty extension announced today applies to all Risen modules, marks the company’s commitment to supplying quality products it claims.

“We are confident in the reliability and durability of our products and this new 15-year warranty demonstrates our desire to support our existing and potential customers,” said Risen Australia’s Lee.

The warranty applies to all of Risen’s glass-backsheet and dual-glass modules sold into the rooftop segment.