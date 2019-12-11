Greenough River stage two back on schedule

Module installation is underway, above right, while the initial project can be seen in the background.

The 30 MW Greenough River 2 project in the Midwest of Western Australia was one of many that was hit with delays after the sudden collapse of RCR Tomlinson. Project developer Bright Energy Investments (BEI) issued an update last week that module installation is currently underway, with energisation in Q2 2020 in its sights.

“Progress is becoming quite clear on the site now with the installation of the posts nearly complete and tracking systems and panels going up rapidly. We expect stage two to be generating by the second quarter of next year,” said the general manager of BEI Tom Frood, in a statement.

300,000 First Solar modules are being installed on the project, which is using Nextracker single-axis trackers. SMA is providing the inverters.

The 30 MW second stage of Greenough River sits alongside its 10 MW sister plant – which was the first utility scale PV project installed in Australia when completed in 2012. The first stage of the project uses a fixed tilt mounting system.

While stage one of Greenough River supplies power to the WA Water Corporation, BEI has singed a PPA with state-owned power retailer Synergy.

Juwi Renewable Energy took over the $60 million EPC contract from RCR in September.

While the project was originally slated for completion in Q2 of 2019, the collapse of RCR pushed the date back one year.

REI’s portfolio of WA projects includes the 35 MW Albany Grasmere Wind Farm and the 180 MW Warradarge Wind Farm.