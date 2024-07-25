Northern Territory lands $250 million for new transmission projects and upgrades

The Northern Territory (NT) and federal government have signed a landmark $250 million deal (USD 163.7 million) to upgrade and fund new transmission projects.

Propriety projects will support the Darwin-Katherine Interconnected System (DKIS), with potential for projects in Alice Springs and Tennant Creek to also receive support as part of the decarbonisation of the NT’s energy system.

The investment is made available through the $19 billion Rewiring the Nation (RTN) fund, administsered by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).

An agreement was also signed to deploy community-scale solar, rooftop solar and clean energy technologies to provide up to $500 in energy cost savings per year for consumers locked out of installing their own rooftop solar, like hardship customers, renters and apartment dwellers.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said the RTN is about delivering jobs along with cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy for homes and businesses.

“When I visit communities driving this transformation, they ask for investment now, rather than in 20 years as proposed by the Opposition. The government is getting on with the job of delivering the energy transformation and lowering household power bills with more reliable renewables into our grid,” Bowen said.

NT Minister for Energy and Renewables Kate Worden alluded to the importance of battery technology to ensure reliable power supply as the Territory integrates more renewable energy into the electricity grid.

The federal government has negotiated five agreements under the RTN fund, with previous deals in New South Wales, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia.