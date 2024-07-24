Northwestern Victoria earmarked as best potential for renewable energy developments

The coordinator of renewable energy zones (REZs) in Victoria, VicGrid has outlined in its draft Victorian Transmission Plan (VTP) guidelines, large areas in the northwest of the state and a smaller region southeast of Melbourne as best suited to host future renewable energy developments.

The draft VTP guidelines inform the delivery of a new long-term strategic plan for energy generation and transmission development to support Victoria’s transition to renewables.

The most suitable areas identified for further investigation include a large region from the New South Wales (NSW) border to central western Victoria, enclosed by transmission lines on all sides, including proposed Victoria to NSW Interconnector West (VNI West) transmission line.

The draft VTP states the regions of interest are not final locations for future REZ but offer best potential for solar or wind installations and transmission lines, worth further consideration pending feedback from community and the energy industry.

VicGrid Chief Executive Officer Alistair Parker said community input would play a crucial role throughout the process of developing the Victorian Transmission Plan.

“We need the input of regional communities, farmers, landholders and First Nations people so we can get this right for all Victorians, reduce impacts and deliver real benefits,” Parker said.

“We are changing the way energy infrastructure is delivered in Victoria and early and meaningful engagement is at the heart of our approach.”

Regions earmarked tiers 1 and 2 of a three tier system will be prioritised in future investigation based on strong solar or wind generation opportunities, and offering the least impact on land values, biodiversity, agriculture or rural residences.

Most of the eastern half of Victoria is deemed an ‘avoidance area’ given significant land use and landscape value there, and ‘deprioritised areas’ contain a combination of lower opportunity or higher constraint.

Decisions on where future REZ sites will be located will be the result of energy market modelling, further community feedback, developer/generator interest, social, environmental and land use factors plus landholder, community, First Nation and industry consultation.

The draft VTP is currently open for consultation and following the feedback period a final draft published in September 2024. The final VTP will be published in mid-2025.