Risen Energy unveils 500 Wp+ half cut mono PERC modules

From pv magazine Global.
Risen Energy has unveiled new 500 Wp+ PV modules made with large, 210 mm M12 wafers.
The Chinese PV manufacturer and developer – based in Ningbo, Zhejiang province – declared that the M12 wafers truly signal the dawn of the 600 Wp+ era. It claimed that it could easily reach 600 Wp of output with a 60-cell panel, adding that it also believes it could hit 625 Wp with n-type cells.
The company was quick to line up when Tianjin-based Zhonghuan Semiconductor released its new 210 mm, M12 super wafers back in August. It said that its new 5 GW module production base in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, will be ready to start cranking out the new M12 panels from some point in early 2020, with a GW-level shipment target by the end of the coming year.
Risen also unveiled new 440 Wp, half cut heterojunction (HJT) modules this week. It claims that the 60-cell panels, which boast a conversion efficiency of 21.6%, can improve yields by 7.8% over similar designs due to their temperature coefficient.
The company recently signed a number of strategic agreements with several companies. They include the aforementioned M12 wafer supply deal with Zhonghuan Semiconductor, as well as a deal with Arctech Solar for smart trackers and another one with Huawei for string inverters.
Author: Vincent Shaw
