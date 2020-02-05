Queensland requests $1 billion in renewable energy funding

While NSW enjoys the favour of the feds in renewables investment, Queensland has so far gone it alone. So today, I'm calling on the Prime Minister to stop playing favourites with the states, and give Queensland its fair share of renewable investment.#qldpol #auspol #renewables https://t.co/zbVwh7YNsr — Jackie Trad (@jackietrad) February 3, 2020

But with Morrison insisting on the importance of gas as a “transition fuel”, it will be crucial to see if his upcoming bilateral energy deals with the states will aim to open up more gas reserves. In NSW, the government has committed to facilitate investment opportunities to inject an additional 70 petajoules of gas per year into the east coast market and remove barriers to coal supply to the Mount Piper Power Station. So, getting a renewables-only grant may be harder than it seems.

Another question is whether Queensland would like to get money only for renewables. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Queensland Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said he would push the federal government for recognition of Queensland’s gas production.

“NSW got $3 billion. Us? Nothing,” Lynham said. “Here we have this massive gift to NSW. It’s wrong. We have had nothing for increasing our gas supplies in Queensland… We received no phone calls for the NSW initiative.”