Queensland requests $1 billion in renewable energy funding

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has called for more renewable investment and Federal government backing to help create and support more jobs in more industries, but gas is not out fo the picture.

The Daydream Solar Farm is a 180 MW DC single-axis tracking project located a few kilometres north of Collinsville in North Queensland.

Image: Edify Energy

But with Morrison insisting on the importance of gas as a “transition fuel”, it will be crucial to see if his upcoming bilateral energy deals with the states will aim to open up more gas reserves. In NSW, the government has committed to facilitate investment opportunities to inject an additional 70 petajoules of gas per year into the east coast market and remove barriers to coal supply to the Mount Piper Power Station. So, getting a renewables-only grant may be harder than it seems.

Another question is whether Queensland would like to get money only for renewables. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Queensland Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said he would push the federal government for recognition of Queensland’s gas production.

“NSW got $3 billion. Us? Nothing,” Lynham said. “Here we have this massive gift to NSW. It’s wrong. We have had nothing for increasing our gas supplies in Queensland… We received no phone calls for the NSW initiative.”