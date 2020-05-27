Gransolar Group to build Molong Solar Farm in NSW

Spanish EPC contractor Gransolar Group (GRS) has secured a contract with global renewable energy infrastructure manager AMP Energy to build the Molong Solar Farm in New South Wales and provide operation and maintenance (O&M) services on the project for at least two years. The solar farm, which will generate 39 MW of peak power, is expected to be connected to the grid by the year’s end.

Developed by Terrain Solar, the Molong Solar Farm was greenlit back in 2017 and sold in 2018 to TEC-C Investments, which is delivering the project for AMP Energy. The solar array will cover an area of approximately 80 hectares, featuring 80,088 photovoltaic modules that will produce enough energy to meet the electricity demand of 10,981 homes. The project is expected to create 160 local jobs during construction and some more in the O&M phase.

With this new project, GRS has already contracted 364 MW throughout the country and consolidated its position in the Australian EPC market, following the withdrawal of some of the leading contractors in the country – RCR Tomlinson, Downer and more recently Biosar. It is the company’s fourth contract in Australia, after Lilyvale (commissioned last year), Goonumbla (recently energized), and Winton (under construction) solar farms – all three developed by fellow Spanish company Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV).

Despite the turmoil in the solar construction sector, GRC is looking to further grow its presence in the Australian market, which it sees as promising. “We are at a moment of growth in activity at a global level in general, and in Australia in particular, where we are very active, studying new projects for the near future,” GRC CEO, Juan Pedro Alonso said.

With 97 solar plants operating worldwide, GRC has recently passed the 2 GW mark. Its portfolio features both small and large-scale projects, including some sizable solar plants in the Middle East, South Africa, and Central America.