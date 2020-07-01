City of Adelaide switches to 100% renewable electricity

In a first for a South Australian council, the City of Adelaide’s operations will be powered by a solar-wind electricity blend under a partnership with electricity retailer Flow Power. The switch will bring the City a step closer to its goal of becoming one of the world’s first carbon-neutral cities and help South Australia’s energy transition.

The power purchase agreement will see all corporate and community buildings, council event infrastructure, electric vehicle chargers, barbecues in the Park Lands, water pumps, street lighting, and traffic lights – everything that the Council operates -powered by renewable electricity. The electricity will initially be delivered from the 57 MW Clements Gap wind farm in mid-north South Australia. Two solar farms that Flow Power has acquired from Tetris Energy will in due course contribute around 25% of the City of Adelaide’s electricity supply. At this point, the two PV projects are under construction in Coonalpyn (4.95 MW) and Streaky Bay (3 MW).

“We signed this agreement at the end of 2019 and it is now ‘going live’. From 1 July, if it’s run by the City of Adelaide, it’s being powered by renewable electricity,” said the Lord Mayor, Sandy Verschoor. The electricity to be provided by renewable generation each year is equivalent to powering over 3,800 homes, reducing emissions by over 11,000 tonnes, or the equivalent of taking 3,500 cars off the road. Electricity cost savings are anticipated to be in the order of 20% compared to the City of Adelaide’s most recent contract.

The partnership will not only save ratepayers money but will help Adelaide achieve its goal to become a carbon-neutral council, reducing its emissions by approximately 50%. “One of the outcomes in our Strategic Plan 2020-2024 is for the City of Adelaide to be an environmental leader and we’re aiming to be one of the world’s first carbon neutral cities – switching all of our own operations to renewable electricity will help us achieve these goals,” Verschoor said.