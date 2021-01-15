Pure Hydrogen signs MoU to build refuelling network

Hyzon will provide hydrogen-fuelled vehicles to Australian customers as part of the MoU.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide hydrogen solutions to customers in Australia. The collaboration will include the development of a network of hydrogen refuelling stations across the nation and the provision of Hyzon’s hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles.

Pure Hydrogen managing director Scott Brown said the MoU was a significant step for the Sydney-based company.

“This MoU with such an established and respected hydrogen fuel cell vehicle company like Hyzon is an outstanding development and excellent validation of our plans to develop a hydrogen-focused energy business in Australia,” he said.

Brown added the collaboration is one of a number of hydrogen-based initiatives Pure Hydrogen is pursuing as it looks to grow its business.

Pure Hydrogen and Hyzon have also agreed under the MoU to work on a ‘wet hire’ option where Australian customers will be able to hire Hyzon’s commercial vehicles on a monthly basis in a package deal that includes the vehicle’s cost, services and hydrogen fuel.

Hyzon Motors Australia director John Feenan said the Australian market has emerged as a major focus for the company.

“We see Australia as a key market for the integration of hydrogen power technology into hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy transportation,” he said.

“This MoU with Pure Hydrogen paves the way for both parties to boost the hydrogen infrastructure capabilities of Australia and propel the nation’s fleet operators towards a zero-emission future. We look forward to working with Pure Hydrogen on this shared initiative.”

Hyzon, which supplies hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses and coaches, has a well-established Australian presence.

In August 2020, Hyzon was contracted to supply mining giant Fortescue Metals Group with a fleet of hydrogen-fuelled buses to transport workers at the company’s Christmas Creek iron ore mine in the Pilbara.

In October, Hyzon signed a MoU with Perth-based industrial technology company WarpForge for the development of a ‘SuperBus’.

WarpForge will look to deliver a new bus shell that incorporate Hyzon’s hydrogen fuel cell technology, providing for longer driving ranges, reduced manufacturing costs and emission-free driving.

Development of the prototype ‘SuperBus’ is expected to start this year.