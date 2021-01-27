French startups develop PV-powered desalination solution

From pv magazine France

French startups Ecosun Innovations and Mascara Nouvelles Technologies are trying to commercialise a PV-powered solution to desalinate brackish water and saltwater. They have described their Osmo-Watt solution as an autonomous, mobile drinking water production unit for isolated areas.

The two startups have combined two of their products in a single 20-foot container. Osmosun is an autonomous solar-powered desalination solution, while Mobil-Watt is a solar container that can be easily deployed in less than two hours.

The companies said the fully equipped container can be rapidly deployed in health, military or natural disaster situations, as it does not require any civil engineering expertise to set up. The reverse osmosis unit can produce up to 100 cubic meters of drinking water per day, which equals the basic needs of 5,000 people, based on the minimum consumption levels recommended by the World Health Organisation of 20 litres per day.

The container’s solar power system offers complete autonomy from external energy sources such as diesel power generators or grid electricity. It can also hybridise energy sources to produce electricity when the sun is not shining.

The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission recently said that PV is set to become the most cost-competitive way to power desalination. The study found that PV will remain the most economical option up to 2030.