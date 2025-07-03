Ausgrid accelerates vehicle-to-grid revolution in New South Wales

New South Wales’ (NSW) largest electricity distributor Ausgrid has connected a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) system to it’s network, allowing electric vehicles (EVs) to draw and discharge power to and from the grid.

It’s the second distributor in NSW offering V2G following Essential Energy’s first connection in April 2025, and the third in Australia following SA Power Networks in South Australia in 2024.

Two of the main EVs available in Australia able to connect to V2G include the Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, but includes the Mitsubish Eclipse Cross PHEV.

Kia and Hyundai are actively development and testing V2G technology for their future models.

Ausgrid Head of Cusomter Connections Fatima Bazzi said the V2G connection is a game-changer for Ausgrid’s customers and the grid.

“We are excited to see how this technology will enable our customers to take a more active role in the energy ecosystem, turning their electric vehicles into a valuable resource that can support their homes and earn them income,” Bazzi said.

“V2G allows EVs to discharge energy back to the grid during periods of high demand, alleviating stress on the network and improving overall grid performance.”

Bazzi added V2G improves overall grid performance, and potentially defers costly infrastructure upgrades.

Group Executive Distributed Services Rob Amphlett Lewis said the V2G changes an EV into an income-generating asset and energy-management system.

“Customers can use their EV batteries to sell excess energy back to the grid during peak times and recharge at off-peak rates, creating an additional source of income,” Amphlett said.

Ausgrid is expanding the potential of EV charging and V2G technology in its network and says customers wanting to install Clean Energy Council-approved bi-directional chargers are now able to apply via Ausgrid’s connections process.