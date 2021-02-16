SA government to swap concession payments for rooftop solar systems

The state government’s Switch to Solar pilot gives 1000 eligible South Australians a free solar system in lieu of receiving annual Energy and Cost of Living concession payments for a period of 10 years.
Few details of the pilot have been released at this stage, so it is not clear what size and specifications the solar systems being installed in the program will be. A solar provider is also yet to be selected, with the government asking providers to apply to deliver the program via the SA Tenders and Contracts website before February 26.
What we do know is that the $4.25 million program is open to residents who receive an eligible Centrelink payment, meet low income provisions, or hold an eligible concession card. Eligible households will need to own their own home and not have an existing solar system.
The suburbs selected for this pilot include Hope Valley, Banksia Park, Tea Tree Gully, Vista, Modbury, Modbury Heights, Modbury North, Felixstow, Campbelltown, Newton, Paradise, Athelstone, Dernancourt, Holden Hill, Highbury, Redwood Park and Ridgehaven and Goolwa and Hindmarsh Island in regional SA. These were selected by the government based on where the network can best accommodate the volume of solar installations.
Once a solar provider has been selected, eligible households will be contacted about the offer.
“Our new Switch to Solar pilot is a win-win for everyone,” Minister for Human Services Michelle Lensink said.
“Not only is the Government injecting money into the economy and supporting vital jobs through the purchase of 1000 new solar [systems], our concession holders will get big bill savings off their energy bills
“It’s estimated that eligible South Australians will save up to $890 on their power bills.
Customers could be more than $400 better off under this program annually – and this is after they forgo their concessions.”
Concession holders receive up to $215.10 per year from the Cost of Living Concession and up to $231.41 per year towards their energy bill, totalling up to $446.51. Swapping this payment for a decade would mean the government recovers a total of $4,460 for the solar system. A fairly average price for a midrange system, the program’s edge is that the money doesn’t have to be forked out upfront, giving households currently priced out of the market the opportunity to install solar and ultimately save on their electricity bills.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.