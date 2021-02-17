1 GW hybrid solar and wind farm to drive WA hydrogen plan

Province Resources is planning to develop a 1 GW wind and solar farm in WA's north west.

ASX-listed minerals company Province Resources is looking to become an Australian leader in green hydrogen production, revealing plans to establish a hybrid solar PV and wind farm near Canarvon in WA as part of a proposal to produce renewable hydrogen for the domestic and export markets.

Province said on Wednesday its HyEnergy Renewable Hydrogen Project includes plans for a 1 GW wind and solar PV facility with the energy used to produce approximately 60,000 tonnes of green hydrogen or up to about 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia.

“The bulk of the energy will be used for large-scale production of green hydrogen products for domestic and export markets with potentially a smaller proportion of generation capacity to be dedicated to large energy users in the Pilbara region,” Province said in a statement.

The Perth-based company announced the plans after revealing it had entered into a conditional agreement to acquire fellow WA-based outfit Ozexco, which holds seven exploration licence applications in the Gascoyne Region of WA. Some of the tenements are considered prospective for salt, potash and mineral sands while others could become home to a renewable green hydrogen project.

In a ASX announcement, Province said the location is ideal for the development of a large-scale renewable energy facility.

Canarvon’s solar is amongst the highest irradiance in the world, averaging 211 sunny days per year with an average solar exposure of 22 Mj or 6.24 kWh per day. And, due to being on the western edge of the continent, it has excellent wind resources.

The region also benefits from low intensity land use and low population density while existing infrastructure includes the Dampier Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline (DBNGP). WA’s geographical proximity to Asia is another strategic benefit.

“We believe that the project will contribute significantly to the national, state and local objectives of new investment, new jobs, renewable energy sources and new export markets. We look forward to working with government, stakeholders and local communities to realise this exciting project,” the company said.

It is expected the project will be delivered in three stages. The first stage will include a pilot trial of green hydrogen and green ammonia production. The trial will also investigate potential gas blending into the DBNGP.

Stage 2 will see the project scaled up to supply into the DBNGP with the aim of helping meet the State Government’s objective of up to 10% green hydrogen in the pipeline by 2030.

The third stage will deliver full-scale production for both domestic and export markets and the development of a liquified hydrogen loading facility in the Canarvon area.

Province said it will look to commence feasibility studies for both renewable power generation and green hydrogen production within the next 12-18 months while also seeking to secure a binding memorandum of understanding with an independent power producer for the wind and solar energy required for the hydrogen production.

Province isn’t the only enterprise eyeing off the development of a renewable hydrogen project in WA.

The State Government has given environmental approval to the first stage of the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, a 15 GW hybrid solar and wind plant. The approval is a massive step forward for the project, which will eventually reach 26 GW Asia Renewable Energy Hub, is backed by Sydney-based developer CWP Renewables and the Macquarie Group.

Hydrogen Renewables Australia and Denmark Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have also proposed developing a renewable hydrogen production facility near Kalbarri, detailing plans for up to 5 GW of combined solar and wind projects to supply it.