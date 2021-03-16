Redflow expands to US market with largest global battery sale yet

Redflow, one of Australia’s leaders when it comes to flow batteries, has won its biggest global contract yet after signing a US$1.2 million agreement with Californian tech company Anaergia. The deal will see Redflow supply a 2 MWh energy storage system made up of 192 zinc-bromine flow batteries to Anaergia’s Rialto Bioenergy Facility (Facility) in San Bernardino County, California.

Anaergia’s COO Yaniv Scherson said the selection of Redflow’s zinc-bromine flow batteries was a no-brainer as they are “uniquely suited to meet the demands of the Rialto site.”

Anaergia recovers value from waste at its bioenergy facility which already comprises its own 2 MW biogas-fueled cogeneration microgrid. The Redflow system will help to reduce peak energy usage between 4-9pm and maximise the microgrid’s efficiency.

The storage is laid out via 12 “Energy Pods”, each of which contains 16 Redflow batteries linked to external inverters. With each battery storing approximately 10.5 KWh, the overall capacity should sit around 2 MWh.

Once the Facility is fully operational, it will be the biggest landfill diverted organic waste digester facility in North America, capable of converting 700 tonnes of organic waste from Los Angeles and Southern California daily, as well as 300 tonnes of biosolids into renewable natural gas and Class A fertiliser.

Redflow managing director and CEO Tim Harris said the Facility was an “ideal use case for Redflow zinc-bromine flow batteries. Our batteries thrive on heat and hard work – exactly what Anaergia requires from them. This project also enables Redflow to establish a presence in California, where we can offer commercially-proven zinc-bromine flow battery solutions to the broader Californian and US energy market. These markets are expected to accelerate the transition to renewable energy under the new administration of President Biden. We are very excited about the potential for Redflow in California and the broader US market.”

No doubt there will be many takers in California for Redflow’s energy storage system with a recent study by the California Energy Storage Alliance (CESA) suggesting that the state will need 150 times more long-duration energy storage, between 45-55 GW, to reach its net-zero by 2045 target.