Turnbull ousted as chair of NSW climate board following anti-coal stance

Energy Minister Matt Kean this morning released a statement announcing Malcom Turnbull’s appointment would be rescinded, saying the focus of the position should “not be on personality.”
“No person’s role on the Board should distract from achieving results for the NSW people or from the Government’s work in delivering jobs and opportunities for the people of NSW,” Kean’s statement read.
Turnbull was only appointed to the five-year role as chair of state’s Net Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board last week. The former prime minister quickly stirred controversy within the state’s Coalition government after calling for a moratorium on new coal mines or expansions in NSW.
Turnbull also called out Australia’s “right-wing media ecosystem,” with these sentiments believed to have been culminating forces which led to his dismissal before the job had even officially begun.
NSW’s new Net Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board was established to advise on program design and funding proposals under the $1 billion first stage of emissions reduction covering 2020-30.
Until a new chair is appointed, the NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer, Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte, will act in the role.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.