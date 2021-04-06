Turnbull ousted as chair of NSW climate board following anti-coal stance

Former Australian Prime Minister and new Chairman of Australian Fortescue Future Industries, Malcolm Turnbull, touring Barcaldine Solar Farm in 2017.

Energy Minister Matt Kean this morning released a statement announcing Malcom Turnbull’s appointment would be rescinded, saying the focus of the position should “not be on personality.”

“No person’s role on the Board should distract from achieving results for the NSW people or from the Government’s work in delivering jobs and opportunities for the people of NSW,” Kean’s statement read.

Turnbull was only appointed to the five-year role as chair of state’s Net Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board last week. The former prime minister quickly stirred controversy within the state’s Coalition government after calling for a moratorium on new coal mines or expansions in NSW.

Turnbull also called out Australia’s “right-wing media ecosystem,” with these sentiments believed to have been culminating forces which led to his dismissal before the job had even officially begun.

NSW’s new Net Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board was established to advise on program design and funding proposals under the $1 billion first stage of emissions reduction covering 2020-30.

Until a new chair is appointed, the NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer, Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte, will act in the role.