Fluence secures state backing to grow Australian operation

Grid-scale battery technology provider and system integrator Fluence Energy has confirmed it will expand the capability of its Australian operations as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its technical and operational base to support growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

Fluence said it has received financial and strategic support from the Victorian government with the backing allowing the company to increase its team of engineers and energy specialists based at its Melbourne office.

The move is expected to create an additional 100 jobs to help service the Australian market which is now Fluence’s second largest, eclipsed only by the US.

The company, a joint venture between Germany’s Siemens and US’ Applied Energy Services (AES) Corporation, operates in 48 markets, with 38 GW of battery energy storage projects deployed, contracted or under management.

Its track record in Australia includes three battery systems operating, a fourth launching within two months, and a fifth under construction for 2026.

Fluence Energy Australia General Manager Jason Beer said the expansion of its local operations is being driven by a strong pipeline of renewable energy projects and the need for regional technical capability.

“Large-scale battery storage systems are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios in Australia,” he said.

“Fluence welcomes the Victorian government’s continued commitment to renewable energy solutions and Fluence’s growth in Australia.”

Danny Pearson, Victoria’s Minister for Economic Growth said Fluence’s expansion will accelerate the development of the local battery storage technology industry and boost local supply chains.

“Supporting global leaders to expand in Victoria is paving the way for our renewable energy transition while also boosting economic growth, backing local industries and creating local jobs,” he said.

Pearson said the move will also support the state’s energy targets, including 95% renewable energy by 2035. The targets also call for at least 2.6 GW of energy storage capacity by 2030 and 6.3 GW by 2035.

Victorian Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said Fluence’s decision to grow its Australian footprint strengthens the state’s reputation as a destination for renewable energy and cleantech investment.

“Fluence’s expansion in Melbourne is a strong vote of confidence in our energy transition,” she said. “We’re proud to lead the nation in renewable energy and battery storage which is key to storing our cheap renewable energy for when its needed most.”

It comes after Italian energy storage company Energy Dome recently established its APAC headquarters in Melbourne,