Europe’s largest PV plant takes shape

The largest photovoltaic complex under development in Europe is taking shape near Guadalajara, in central Spain, and will be constructed by Spanish solar developer Solaria Energía.

The Trillo project is planned to have a capacity of 626 MW and construction is scheduled to start on May 7. Its completion should be achieved by the end of this year.

Solaria Energía obtained approval for the construction of the plant in October 2019, when the project was still sized at 450 MW. Just two weeks later, the company reported having obtained an additional favourable approval linked to the Trillo 400 kV node, and the enhancement of the plant to 626 MW.

Although the company presents the complex as a unit, it consists of several units, each with a capacity lower than 50 MW, that have been processed separately.

The “largest in Europe” label is currently being disputed by more developers in Spain. Iberdrola also defines its Francisco Pizarro project, with 590 MW of capacity, as the largest photovoltaic plant currently being developed in Europe. Construction work has already started.

Both plants, however, may fall short of the first place ranking, if the 1 GW project announced by Spanish developer Soto Solar last week will also see its construction begin. The company plans to link the huge facility, known as Erasmo, to energy storage and green hydrogen production.

Author: Pilar Sánchez Molina