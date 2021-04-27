Victorian government launches VPP pilot program

Victoria’s Andrews Labor Government has announced a pilot virtual power plant (VPP) program and is calling on energy companies with expertise in aggregation and energy storage to join in. After all, the Solar Homes Program battery rebate stream has been expanded to offer an aggregation option for Victorians.
The program will see the creation of local networks of houses with solar plants and batteries, whereby the excess energy generated by solar PV and stored in the home energy storage systems as aggregate to be utilised by the grid at peak demand.
Minister for Solar Homes Lily D’Ambrosio wants to see applications made to the pilot program which focus on consumer benefits and protections, innovations in energy management and market solutions, in sum, applications which emphasise the value produced by VVPs for solar households and the reliability of the grid.
Successful applicants get access to rebates provided by the Victorian Government and have their services listed on Solar Victoria’s website.
“The pilot aims to bring the benefits of solar to all Victorians,” said D’Ambrosio, “reducing pressure on the grid and boosting reliability when demand is highest.”
One of the main objectives of the pilot program is the development of an “Approved aggregation provider list” to inform its “Battery Aggregation Strategy”, a path to Victoria’s future VPPs and microgrids.
Moreover, Solar Victoria is supplementing the program with a consumer literacy program, an attempt to help people better understand home batteries, aggregation, the potential benefits open to them, and as a result, the wider grid.
“We’re working closely with industry to drive innovative solar solutions for customers” continued D’Ambrosio, “and create good outcomes for the wider electricity network.”
Applications for the Solar Homes Program Battery Aggregation Pilot close in early June 2021.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.