Victorian government launches VPP pilot program

Victoria’s Andrews Labor Government has announced a pilot virtual power plant (VPP) program and is calling on energy companies with expertise in aggregation and energy storage to join in. After all, the Solar Homes Program battery rebate stream has been expanded to offer an aggregation option for Victorians.

The program will see the creation of local networks of houses with solar plants and batteries, whereby the excess energy generated by solar PV and stored in the home energy storage systems as aggregate to be utilised by the grid at peak demand.

Minister for Solar Homes Lily D’Ambrosio wants to see applications made to the pilot program which focus on consumer benefits and protections, innovations in energy management and market solutions, in sum, applications which emphasise the value produced by VVPs for solar households and the reliability of the grid.

Successful applicants get access to rebates provided by the Victorian Government and have their services listed on Solar Victoria’s website.

“The pilot aims to bring the benefits of solar to all Victorians,” said D’Ambrosio, “reducing pressure on the grid and boosting reliability when demand is highest.”

One of the main objectives of the pilot program is the development of an “Approved aggregation provider list” to inform its “Battery Aggregation Strategy”, a path to Victoria’s future VPPs and microgrids.

Moreover, Solar Victoria is supplementing the program with a consumer literacy program, an attempt to help people better understand home batteries, aggregation, the potential benefits open to them, and as a result, the wider grid.

“We’re working closely with industry to drive innovative solar solutions for customers” continued D’Ambrosio, “and create good outcomes for the wider electricity network.”

Applications for the Solar Homes Program Battery Aggregation Pilot close in early June 2021.