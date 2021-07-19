Maxeon adds another solar module to AC series

The new Performance 3 AC solar PV module is the second product in the company’s AC portfolio and follows the introduction of the Maxeon 5 AC panel in late 2020. The new panel will be sold in Australia under the SunPower brand through authorized installation dealers starting in Q3 2021.

While technical details about the new Performance 3 AC panel were scant, it is available in four versions with power outputs ranging from 370 W to 385 W, efficiency ranging from 18.9% to 19.6%, and a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V. It measures 1,690mm×1,160mm×35mm, including the frame, and weighs 22.2kg.

The new product is based on monocrystalline PERC cells, is fitted with an Enphase IQ 7A microinverter and features tempered glass with anti-reflective coating, and an anodized aluminium frame.

The module can be used in operating temperatures of between -40 degrees Celsius and 60 degrees Celsius and its operating temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius. It comes with a 25-year limited performance and product guarantee. The maximum annual degradation is claimed to be 0.45% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.2% of the nominal output power.

The company said the new panel with pre-attached microinverter offers installers more efficient installations, simplified logistics and stock management and more flexible system designs.

Maxeon Solar Technologies chief executive Jeff Walters said the panel provides residential customers with a system that can be designed to maximize power output and offers superior reliability in real-world conditions like weather events and shade.

He said the AC architecture also provides the flexibility to expand the solar system as energy needs evolve, accommodating electric vehicle charging, AC storage, and the electrification of home appliances.

“Today’s customers are increasingly demanding, they expect top quality and peace of mind from their solar systems,” Walters said.

Walters said there has been strong demand for the Maxeon 5 AC panels in Australia and the new Performance 3 AC panel will allow the company to tackle different market segments.

“We are excited about the market potential we are unlocking with this platform and are convinced that these products will help drive accelerated adoption of solar energy among homeowners,” he said.

Keera Single, CEO of Australian solar power provider Solargain, said the AC modules have had early success in Australia.

“SunPower AC Energy Solutions offer a unique solution to customers who may have not been qualified for a conventional string system, so it’s a great opportunity for us to reach new customers,” she said.