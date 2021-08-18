JinkoSolar builds 7 GW wafer factory in Vietnam

From pv magazine Global
Chinese PV module maker JinkoSolar began work on a $500 million ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in the coastal economic zone of Vietnam’s Quang Ninh province in the second quarter of this year. The facility is expected to begin manufacturing activities within six months and to serve the company’s cell and module assembly factories in Malaysia, as well as the module assembly facility in the United States.
The manufacturer said planning on the 7 GW factory started in late 2020, with the Vietnamese government giving the approval for the project in March 2021. “The investment decision was made in the second half of last year, prior to the ongoing trade issue with the United States,” it told pv magazine, responding to Vietnamese media articles claiming the new factory is being built to diversify the company’s supply chain away from China and as an answer to new requirements from western countries and suppliers.
The trade issue referred to by JinkoSolar relates to the alleged use of forced labor in China’s Xinjiang province. The U.S. government announced it wants to ban products from four Xinjiang-based solar manufacturers over those allegations in late June. JinkoSolar was not among the companies named at the time.
The module manufacturer also stressed that the new factory is part of its plan to diversify its production globally. “While overseas supply chains are often associated with slightly higher costs, this investment is expected to assuage concerns by developers and off-takers about the security of supply – an invaluable asset for one of the largest solar module manufacturers in the world,” it further explained.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.