Solar eclipses coal for first time, setting renewable record

For a few shining minutes on Sunday, renewable energy took a bigger slice of the National Electricity Market than Australia’s bedrock, coal. Together, solar, wind and hydro made up 57% of the national electricity generation. Coal, on the other hand, plunged to just 41.2%, or 9315 MW. It was the first time solar power has outstripped electricity generated from coal in the market’s two decade history.
As WattClarity’s Paul McArdle noted, the milestone came just a week after the National Electricity Market set a new record for minimum Operational Demand, hitting 15,061 MW on Sunday August 15, only to have that record broken on Sunday August 22, when demand dipped to just 14,193 MW.
at 12.35pm today in australia’s east coast grid (NEM):
• solar generation exceeded coal
• renewables hit 57.0%
— 💧simon holmes à court (@simonahac) August 22, 2021
The Australia Energy Market operator noted the low demand was likely driven by warm, sunny weather, meaning residential solar systems were cranking with few households drawing power for air conditioning or heating.
Renewable curtailment
The momentous shift drove electricity prices into the negative for most of Sunday afternoon, leading clean energy advisor Simon Holmes à Court to note renewable energy could have made up an even higher portion of the energy mix had wind producers not opted to self-curtail to avoid the price hit.
“There was a significant amount of curtailment,” Holmes à Court told The Guardian. “What it shows is that there’s already more renewables that could have gone into the grid if the coal plants were more flexible and transmission was upgraded.”
New record low level of coal generation in the NEM today (9,365MW – about an hour ago). Down from 9,507MW in Oct last year)
New instantaneous RE record at the same time –
56.2% (slightly) up from 56.1% in April this year.
Unsurprisingly, prices are negative across the board pic.twitter.com/QQAcDURTRQ
— Dylan McConnell (@dylanjmcconnell) August 22, 2021
Still a ways off
Despite the happy trajectory of renewables, Australia is still a long way way from reaching a truly green grid. On Monday, the Clean Energy Investor Group, which represents 18 major institutional investors including billionaire Andrew Forrest’s Squadron Energy, called on the federal government to commit to a Step Change Scenario to avoid catastrophic climate change.
The Investor Group has taken particular issue with reforms recently presented to parliament by the Energy Security Board (ESB), which include a proposal to pay ageing coal and gas power plants to maintain their “capacity” to generate electricity if required. Critics say the move amounts to a governmental ‘coal-keeper’ package which will hinder the country’s clean energy transition.
Australia’s federal government has been the subject of increasing international scrutiny for its refusal to commit to net zero by 2050, a target most now see as falling far short of what’s needed.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.