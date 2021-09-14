Rural Victorian medical centre joins the solar carpark push

Earlier this year, shopping centre giant Vicinity Centres installed a 2.3 MW solar PV system atop its Karratha shopping centre. The benefits of solar-shaded are increasingly spreading to rural and government organisations.

The Ararat campus of the East Grampians Health Service has become the latest Australian building to fit its extensive solar array to its carpark. Solar carparks are becoming increasingly popular in Australian shopping centres, and now the trend seems to have spread to regional organisations.

With work set to start in October, East Grampians will install its 174 kW solar system on both the roof of its new undercover carpark, and will also transform its current visitor carpark into undercover solar-shaded parking, providing weather protection for visitors and of course generating electricity for the Health Service.

The installation is expected to take around four months to complete, and will be paid for through the Victorian government’s $2.7 billion ‘Building Works’ package. Victorian Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Lily D’Ambrosio, announced the project delivered in partnership with Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions Inc (BREAZE) − one of nine in the Grampians region to receive a share of $1.1 million to install solar power on buildings.

BREAZE President Mary Debrett said the program demonstrates the “benefits of social solar” including jobs, bill savings and reduced emissions.